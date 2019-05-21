The Village Library is pleased to announce that the Twin Valley Art National Honor Society has painted a jungle-themed mural in the children’s play room.
The members who participated in designing and painting the mural are Abby Baumgard, Aubrey Zegstroo, Jimmy Newswager, Maddie Donnellan, and Savannah Calhoon.
“Growing up, books were always a huge part of my life, so much so that I do not even remember not being able to read,” said Zegstroo. “I lived a block away from the library, and living in a small town in Wyoming meant that there was not much to do, so I spent hours every week at the library rifling through the pages of hundreds of books. To this day, reading is one of my favorite things to do.”
She thinks that reading at a young age was highly influential to building her into the person she is today.
“It is for this reason that I think child literacy programs are so crucial. I want to support child literacy because it can teach kids so much about the world around them, so with the painting of the new mural at the library my friends and I hoped to create an environment that encourages young kids to dive into books at a young age.”
The Village Library children’s room has a children’s computer with special preloaded games as well as a variety of other children’s toys and puzzles in the play area. It is open during all our hours of operation at the library. Young patrons are encouraged to feel free to come in and check out the new mural and pick up some reading materials as well.
The Village Library is located on 207 Walnut St, Morgantown, right next to the Morgantown Center. Additional information on all library events, access to the e - catalog and details on the library itself can be found online at www.villagelibrary.org or the Village Library Facebook page. Follow on Facebook Events for the most updated information.