A new mural depicts Hamburg’s history thanks to an arts grant and painting by Promiseland Murals at 4th and Pine streets. Our Town Foundation's mission to beautify Hamburg was also expanded to murals being painted on the black electrical boxes.
“The Our Town Foundation and the Hamburg Area Arts Alliance would like to thank Promiseland Murals for the AMAZING work they did on Hamburg's latest mural at the corner 4th and Pine!” announced OTF on its Facebook page on Aug. 22.
The large mural at 4th and Pine streets is the fourth to be painted in Hamburg.
“Our Town Foundation receives grant funding from the Rural Arts Fund of the Berks County Community Foundation to assist with creating the murals; however, Our Town Foundation provides funding towards the murals as well,” said OTF Executive Director Deena Kershner.
Carrie Kingsbury from Promiseland Murals painted Hamburg’s latest mural as well as the other three in Hamburg.
Dean Bucks, owner of the property where the mural was painted, prepped the wall to prepare it for the mural.
The Our Town Foundation and the Hamburg Area Arts Alliance also would like to thank Hamburg painter Brian Warfel for all of his hard work painting the black electrical boxes located in two areas in Hamburg.
“Painting the black boxes is another one of our projects to beautify the downtown and to integrate art into the community,” said Kershner.
The first area is at the corner 4th and State Street, right next to Muller Rare Coins & Fine Jewelry and the second is located at the corner of 4th and State Street right at the entrance to the M&T Bank parking lot.
“Our Town Foundation hopes to continue the mural program; however, the funding received through the Berks County Community Foundation was through a five-year program they initiated to support the arts in rural Berks County communities and the last year of funding for the program was this past year,” said Kershner. “As of now, we have not received word that they are going to continue the program past the initial five years.”