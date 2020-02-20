The calendar was the subject of a lengthy discussion by the Kutztown School Board on Feb. 18, particularly because of Dec. 23 being a day off.
“I have concerns about giving the day off [that day],” said board member Dennis Ritter. “That’s kind of an unusual thing, I think. I’d sooner see that day adjusted to increase the Easter vacation time by putting it on that Wednesday.”
Ritter was concerned that, with Dec. 22 being the day immediately prior to the vacation, it would be a day largely dedicated to holiday activities rather than schoolwork, leaving only Dec. 21 that week as a “regular school day,” he said.
“The rationale behind that was, rather than having a half day before the holiday, it does align with the BCTC [Berks Career and Technology Center] calendar,” Temchatin explained, adding that the extra day may make it easier for families to travel for the holiday. “Your concerns are all valid.”
“It bothers me enough I’m going to make a motion to [move the day,] and if somebody seconds it, we can decide if that’s something we want to do as a board,” Ritter said, motioning to move the off day from Dec. 23 to March 31.
James Shrawder seconded the motion.
Board member Charles Shurr pointed out that the move would essentially create the same situation, with March 29 being the only full day in that week. Caecilia Holt added that she’d rather the day remain as part of the winter break to make it easier for families to travel in time for Christmas Eve.
Ritter then amended his motion to instead move the off day to April 6. The motion was defeated 5-2, with Randy Burch, Michael Hess, Holt, Shurr, and Karl Nolte voting no, and Shrawder and Ritter voting yes.
A motion was made to approve the original 2020-21 calendar, which was approved by all board members in attendance. Absent were members Eric Johnson and Alan Darion.
Kutztown Area students will start their school year on Aug. 24 next school year, 2020-21.
The school year will end on May 27, which Superintendent Christian Temchatin says is earlier than usual.
The winter break runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, while Easter break runs from April 1 to April 5, with March 31 being a half-day.
In other news, the district approved a four-year lease for Apple computers for students and staff at a cost of $116,336.86 per year.
Scott Hand, Director of Educational Technology, explained that the lease will refresh 250 staff devices, 125 student devices, and a computer lab at the middle school.
The board approved the purchase of floor scrubbers for the three schools in Kutztown: two for the middle school for $8,595, one for the elementary school for $2,395, and one for the high school for $6,200.
The board also approved a summer camp agreement with the YMCA of Reading and Berks County for June 23 through July 29 at Kutztown Elementary.
Additionally, an AP Human Geography course was approved for the high school curriculum, and a donation of $2,500 to Kutztown borough for use of the baseball and softball fields was also approved.