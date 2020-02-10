An evening of Bluegrass Music will be held at the Reinholds Fire Company Banquet Hall along Route 897 in Reinholds on March 7 at 6 p.m. Featured will be The Feinberg Brothers along with Chester Johnson and the Foggy Mountain Grass with Scott Eager.
The Feinberg Brothers is an authentic bluegrass band from Long Island, NY. The band features brothers Rourke (fiddle) and Patrick (mandolin) singing lead and tenor along with their father and longtime bluegrass musician Ronnie Feinberg on guitar and vocals. Brothers Patrick and Rourke are among the top young bluegrass artists in the Northeastern United States. By blending their bluegrass roots with a classical training background, they have delighted audiences with their tight soulful harmonies and masterful fiddle, mandolin and guitar playing.
Peter Elegant has consistently been a part of the bluegrass scene playing banjo, fiddle rhythm guitar and bass as well as singing vocal parts. Terry McGill has been playing 5 string banjo since the age of 13. He has performed coast to coast with many different bands. He has also authored a book of banjo tunes played in alternate tunings.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m. Admission is a requested donation of $15 per person and $10 for ages 13 to 17. Children 12 and under are free. Food will be available by the Reinholds Fire Company. The Banquet Hall is located at 138 W. Main Street, Reinholds, Pa. 17569. For more information call 610-573-0797.