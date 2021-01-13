The Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce presented four scholarship awards to Kutztown University students. Each KU student will receive $250 for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The scholarship award was presented to Katelyn Wehr, a marketing major who also owns her own wedding and event planning business; Melinda Gerlach, a management major; Alyssa Romoho, an accounting, economics, and rinance major; and Jessica Hallowell, an accounting major.
In Spring 2020, the Chamber's first two KU scholarship recipients were Sydney Fisher, a graduate of Kutztown Area School District and Helen Kerschner, a graduate of Hamburg Area School District.
Sydney is a business administration major, a student athlete, and named to the Dean’s List, among other honors. Helen is a business marketing major and was also named to the Dean’s List. Each student received a $500 Scholarship, as they were the only two who met the full eligibility requirements.
Established in 2018, the Chamber Scholarship Fund provides recognition and financial assistance to outstanding undergraduate students enrolled at Kutztown University who also have graduated from one of the four Northeast Berks Chamber school districts, including Brandywine, Fleetwood, Hamburg, and Kutztown.
A strong partnership between the Northeast Berks Chamber, regional school districts, and Kutztown University was the impetus to establish the Scholarship Program. The Chamber Board of Directors and staff were the first donors. Since then, members have supported the Fund through personal donations and by bidding on items at two event auctions. Partial proceeds from these auctions especially grew the Fund.
Each scholarship is awarded for one academic year. Recipients may reapply and may be awarded for funds from the Scholarship for up to three academic years.
To be considered eligible, an applicant must meet three additional criteria: pursuing a major in the College of Business of the University; sophomore standing or above; and a 3.5 GPA.
Recipients are selected by the Kutztown University Office of Financial Aid with recommendations by the College of Business and Dean Anne Carroll. The Kutztown University Foundation, led by Executive Director, Alex Ogeka, manages the Fund for the Chamber. All partners are members of the Chamber.
To donate to the Northeast Berks Chamber Scholarship Fund and to discover the benefits of chamber membership, visit www.northeastberkschamber.com, or call Lori B. Donofrio-Galley, Executive Director, at 610-683-8860.