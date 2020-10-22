Fall Friendsgiving Recipe Sale
The Friends of the Kutztown Community Library are having a fall fundraiser recipe sale. The library continues to offer important services to the community during these challenging times.
The library has lost funds that are used for new books and DVDs plus keeping the doors open six days a week. The community can help support their efforts by purchasing these delicious recipes.
All these dishes for a holiday party have been shared by the Friends, Board, staff and family members. Select one recipe for $5 or six for $25. Get them all for $50. You will receive the recipes (not the food) with the Friend’s acknowledgement. Then you can start cooking with the KCL Friends.
RSVP by Nov. 20. Visit https://kutztown-community-library.square.site/.
Brandywine Heights Veterans Day Program & Luncheon
On Nov. 11, Brandywine Heights Area School District will host its annual Veterans Day Program and Luncheon for those veterans who reside in the community or are relatives of students. The objective of the program, which is held at the middle school, is to honor our country, thank our veterans for their service, and promote citizenship within our student body and faculty.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the assembly will be shorter and with mostly virtual components. The only students in attendance will be those related to veterans. Veterans will still be treated to a free luncheon following the assembly. After the luncheon there will be some time for veterans to socialize with their comrades in the cafeteria. Some veterans will be asked to speak to classes virtually that afternoon; technology will be provided by the school.
Schedule: 9:30 to 10 a.m. veterans arrive, entering via the auditorium entrance. From 10 to 10:45 a.m. veterans are treated to a virtual assembly. From 11 a.m. to noon, veterans enjoy a free luncheon in the cafeteria. From 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., select veterans speak virtually to classes.
We are continuing to collect photos of local veterans in their military uniforms to be included in a power point. If possible, include the branch and years of service with the picture. Hard copies with the student’s name and homeroom teacher included will be returned. Digital copies can be submitted by email to Nikki Konyak at nickon@bhasd.org.
RSVP by calling the Middle School Office at 610-682-5131 to reserve a seat at the luncheon. Reservations must be confirmed by Oct. 30. Any questions, email Tess Woloszanski at teswol@bhasd.org. Note: If COVID metrics would force the district to close before Nov. 11, veterans will still be able to pick-up the free lunch and will be given the opportunity to view the virtual presentation at home via a provided link.
Learn more about dairy heifer nutrition
Dairy producers and other agriculture industries are invited to join Penn State Extension for the Dairy Heifer Nutrition 101 webinar at 11 a.m., Nov. 13.
Dairy heifers require balanced diets for good health and proper weight management. This webinar will discuss the different feeding styles and the nutritional requirements of heifer diets.
Demonstrations within this webinar will include examples of different heifer diets, video footage of heifers on limit feeding systems, and heifer housing and spatial recommendations.
This webinar is free to all participants. To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/dairy-heifer-nutrition-101. Registration closes on Nov. 12 at 11:59 a.m.