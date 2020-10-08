Book Signing & Author Discussion
A book signing and reading from Anne Corley Baum’s second book in the “Small Mistakes, Big Consequences Series” will be held at Sorrelli Jewelry, 220 W. Main St., Kutztown from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 17.
Baum, a Lehigh Valley executive and vice president, distribution channels & labor relations for Capital BlueCross, is the author of “Small Mistakes, Big Consequences for Interviews” and “Small Mistakes, Big Consequences Develop Your Soft Skills to Help You Succeed.” She will discuss why she believes soft skills are important, why perception is reality, and what a candidate can do to ensure there is no mismatch on the perceiver’s part.
Sorrelli’s jewelry will be on display offering their latest designs to their clientele. In addition, to support Perfect Fit, attendees will be asked to bring gently worn clothing that will be donated to the organization and will receive a Sorrelli $20 saving certificate for doing so.
The Perfect Fit for Working Women, a YWCA Allentown program, empowers women with the clothing, confidence, and skills to find a job and build a career. The Perfect Fit celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and has removed clothing insecurity as a barrier to employment for 10,000 women in the Lehigh Valley.
COVID-19 Testing at Rite Aid in Kutztown
Testing for COVID-19 will be available at the Rite Aid in Kutztown, 23 North Elm Street, seven days a week.
There is no cost for anyone age 18 and older. Pre-registration is required. Complete a pre-screening and schedule an appointment at Rite Aid.
Rite Aid is open for testing 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, and can be contacted at 610-683-5520.
Pantry Seeks Pet Food Donations
The pet pantry at Friend Inc. could use dog and cat food and/or treat donations. Please call Friend Inc. at 610-683-7790 to schedule a donation time. Thanks in advance for your consideration and donations.
Friend Inc. is located at 658 Noble St. in Kutztown.