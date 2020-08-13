Aug. 20
Berks County Patriots meeting: 6:30 p.m. at Leesport Farmer's Market. Sen. Doug Mastriano and Donna DeSanto Ott (5G) will be the speakers. Everyone is welcome to attend these free meetings.
Aug. 21 & 28
Drive-In Movies: “Jurassic Park” on Aug. 21 and “CoCo” on Aug. 28. Rain dates are following Saturday nights if needed. Public invited to Hawk Mountain Scout Reservation, 402 Blue Mountain Road, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Watch movie on 30-foot screen with audio broadcast to car FM radio. $15 per car. Register at https://hawkmountain.tentaroo.com/admin2/login. Payments at gate discouraged. Gates open at 6:30, movie begins at dark. Bring a picnic, take a walk, or fish in lake prior to the movie. Full-service snack bar includes popcorn, snacks, candy, and drinks. www.HMC-BSA.org
Aug. 22
Free Community Document Shred Event: Bring your paper clutter to Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road in Blandon 9:30-11:30 a.m. To get rid of old documents and other sensitive paperwork, simply pull up to Keystone Villa and pop your trunk. Our shred attendants will handle the rest. There is a limit of two boxes or bags per person. Following CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For more information, call 484-637-8200.
Aug. 23
Order deadline: for Pioneer Grange, Topton Ham and Cheese or Turkey and Cheese Sandwich Sale is Aug. 23. Price is $3.50. Pickup Aug. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Aug. 26
Curbside Celebration of 100th Year Anniversary of Women's Suffrage: 5 to 7 p.m. (rain or shine) at Berks History Center parking lot next to Henry Janssen Library, 160 Spring St., Reading. Held on Women's Equality Day, the nonpartisan Berks Women's History Alliance celebrates the 100th anniversary of women achieving the right to vote in America. All are welcome to drive-through and pick up a free 100th Women's Suffrage Anniversary commemorative tote bag filled with information and items celebrating this historic milestone. Maintain social distance and wear masks.
Aug. 31
The Art of Landscape Photography: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society workshop by guest speaker Kah-Wai Lin, MD, PhD. giving pro tips in seeing the unseen and crafting better images in landscape photography using lights to create visual emotion, using long exposure to create visual dynamism and more. Meeting held via Zoom. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, refer to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, contact us at info@berksphotographic.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
CHURCH NEWS
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Aug. 20: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 20: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
Aug. 24: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.