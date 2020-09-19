Oct. 3
St Michael's Church Outdoor Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael's Road, Hamburg, under the roof of the Social Hall, rain or shine. The flea market has been moved forward to October separate from the November Bazaar. Same great buys, lots of Christmas items. 610-488-1783
Oct. 11
13th Annual Ride for Camps: motorcycle ride benefits Scout Camps of the Pennsylvania Dutch Council, BSA. Registration 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Bashore Scout Reservation, 106 Moonshine Rd, Jonestown. $25 for a single rider and $35 for double rider. Scenic ride to J Edward Mack Scout Reservation, chicken BBQ dinner at Camp Mack and a patch. There will be a blessing, 50/50, Chinese auction, and display of WWII memorabilia. All proceeds will be split between Camps Bashore and Mack equally. For questions, call Ed Carvell, 717-413-7578, edcarvell@comcast.net
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
