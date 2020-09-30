Oct. 10
Iron Kettle Soup Sale: Hope Lutheran Church, 550 Fleetwood Road, Bowers, and the Kutztown FOE will be selling beef vegetable soup and chicken corn noodle soup. Pick up on Oct. 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church. Cost is $7 per quart. To preorder, call Renee at 484-646-9082. Leave name, phone number, and order amount.
Oct. 10
Free Drive-Thru Spaghetti Dinner: 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michaels Road, Hamburg. Meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, fruit and Italian bread. Please invite your neighbors, those in need, and your family. Any donations go to Food For the Poor or The Potato Project (I Hart Harvest).
Oct. 10
Berks History Center Program: 10 a.m. via Zoom. More than Just Mrs. - The Importance of Women in Family History presented by Dr. Karen Guenther, a history professor at Mansfield University. Often people researching their family history focus on male relatives or see female ancestors as appendages to their husbands. She will discuss how researching the women in your family tree can help you better understand your family's heritage. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vZ2bcVIHRzuuIHx2sPgd1g.
Oct. 11
13th Annual Ride for Camps: motorcycle ride benefits Scout Camps of the Pennsylvania Dutch Council, BSA. Registration 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Bashore Scout Reservation, 106 Moonshine Rd, Jonestown. $25 for a single rider and $35 for double rider. Scenic ride to J Edward Mack Scout Reservation, chicken BBQ dinner at Camp Mack and a patch. Blessing, 50/50, Chinese auction, display of WWII memorabilia. All proceeds split between Camps Bashore and Mack equally. Call Ed Carvell, 717-413-7578, edcarvell@comcast.net.
Oct. 21
The Heritage of Green Hills Online Support group for Caregivers: 3 p.m. To register, visit http://bit.ly/OctHeritageCaregiver, or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
Oct. 24 & 25
OneRunTogether’s Ready Set GLOW Virtual 5K/10K Race: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25. We are unable to run together due to COVID, so we are taking it to the neighborhoods, roads, and treadmills. Light up the night by running with our glow sticks! Benefits local cancer patients. www.oneruntogether.org or 484-844-1249
Oct. 24
Berks History 2020 Road Ramble: starts at Berks History Center, 940 Centre Ave, Reading, ramble through Centre Park, Reading, West Reading, and Northern Berks County. Takes 2 ½ - 3 hours and covers 45 plus miles. Tickets $35 per car, call Center 610-375-4375 Wednesdays to Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4759424. Pick up Packet at Center's Henry Janssen Library Parking Lot Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Museum closed Oct. 24.
Nov. 2 to 23
2020 Fall Blacksmithing Classes: 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23. Classes presented by blacksmith David Fisher of Fisher Forge. $170 per person. Contact Hamburg Arts Alliance at 610-562-3106 or hamburgarts@verizon.net.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Virtual Obituary Writing Workshop: Oct. 12 and 19 at 6 p.m. Free. Two part obituary writing workshop with Karen Miller. Learn the basics of writing an obituary on night one, then bring a completed obituary for feedback on night two. Space is limited, sign up at Kutztown Community Library or email kutztowndesk@gmail.com. Zoom meeting info provided upon sign up.
BERKS PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY
Attitude, Inspiration and Composition - A No BS Approach To Photography: Oct. 19 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom presented by Rich Lewis. If not a member, go to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email at info@berksphotographic.com.
Word on the Street Photography: Oct. 26 at 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Professional photographer Joe Pizzuto will discuss street photography as an explorative process and personal vision, based on his work and that of other artists. If not a member, go to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email at info@berksphotographic.com.
SUBMIT EVENTS
