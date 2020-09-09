Sept. 22
Virtual session on foster care, adoption: Free online informational sessions to learn about child foster care and adoption 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 by Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, which maintains an office in Topton. To register and receive access, email Casandra Dry at DryC@diakon.org. Diakon staff will explain foster parenting, as well as the processes involved in adopting a child. Learn about children and youths available for adoption, foster care and foster-to-adopt as well as medically fragile foster care.
Sept. 21
Memories, Moons, and Imagination: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Berks Photographic Society presents Eddie Soloway, a photographer, teacher and storyteller committed to opening our eyes to the natural world. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, go to website for membership information, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Sept. 26
Homemade Turkey Pot-Pie Quart Sale: Sept. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. Pre-orders are recommended but not required. Pre-orders due by Sept. 19. Curbside drive-thru pick up only. Pre-order call Nancy at 610-763-3063, Darlene at 610-683-7975. Cost is $8 per Pot-Pie Quart.
Sept. 27
Pioneer Grange, Topton order deadline: Sept. 27 for Italian Hoagie Sale. $5 each. Pickup Oct. 5 at the Grange hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Sept. 28
"Lincoln Comes to Gettysburg" by historian and lecturer Mike Jesberger: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. Event presented by Leesport Area Historical Society. Social distancing will be adhered to per family and face masks required.
Sept. 28
How to Photograph Nature in High Key Style: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society presentation by Lisa Langell. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, go to website for membership information, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Oct. 3
St Michael's Church Outdoor Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael's Road, Hamburg, under the roof of the Social Hall, rain or shine. The flea market has been moved forward to October separate from the November Bazaar. Same great buys, lots of Christmas items. 610-488-1783
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.