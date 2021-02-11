Feb. 21
Pioneer Grange, Topton: order deadline for Italian Hoagie Sale is Feb 21. $5 each. Pickup March 1 at the Grange Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Feb. 22
Go Taste Berks: Feb. 22 to March 1, hosted by the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. Registration required: $10 per passport. Register at greaterreading.org.
Feb. 23
Literatour Berks: 7 p.m. author presentation via Zoom “Imra Stern and the Racial Paradox of South African Modern Art - Audacities of Color” by LaNitra M. Berger. Presented by Exeter Community Library in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks and the Sinking Spring Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Feb. 24
Ask the Doctor about Heart Health: 2 p.m. via Zoom by Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Dr. Robert Pearlstein shares latest tips on prevention and how you can lower your risk of heart disease. Call Ann at 610-385-2030 by Feb. 23 to receive Zoom link.
Feb. 27
Reading Public Library’s SAT Prep program: Teens entering grades 9 through 12 may register for this one-day, three-hour crash course being held virtually via Google Meet on Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Participants receive training and advice including tips for success from Louis Blair, who has taught SAT preparation for 23 years. A College Board SAT 2020 workbook will be available to any participant needing one. Registration required. Register at rplteensat@gmail.com or call 610-655-6350, ext. 241. Space is limited to first 30 registrants.
Until March 8
Pa Dutch Chicken Pot Pie Fundraiser: Pre-orders until March 8. $8 per quart. Order now, pay upon pickup. Drive-thru pick up March 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bally Community Pool, 411 Chestnut St., Bally. Order at https://ballyrec.org/potpie or call 484-241-5490. Dutch style chicken pot pie, handmade locally. Proceeds benefit Bally Community Pool and Park. Limited quantity made. Sponsored by Bally Area Recreational Development Society.
March 2
Great Decisions Discussion Group Series: meets virtually via Zoom every second Tuesday beginning on March 2 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Discussions on foreign policy issues facing America. Limited in-person spots available at Reading Public Library Foundation building, 113 S. 4th St., Reading and in the Jerome Marcus Learning and Meeting Commons rooms at Main Library, 100. S. 5th St. $30 registration fee includes a briefing book with expert papers on all eight topics. Scholarships available through Reading Public Library. Series supported by World Affairs Council of Reading. Register at readingpubliclibrary.org or call 610-478-8977.
Kutztown Community Library
Miss Lacie's Story Time: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Miss Taylor's Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Kutztown University
11th annual Conference on Human Diversity: held virtually Feb. 26 by the KU Commission on Human Diversity. This year’s theme, “Diversity in a Virtual World - Toward Equity and Inclusion,” encourages presentations related to diversity, equity and inclusion in a virtual world. For more information, senate@kutztown.edu or 610-683-4675.
Black History Month events: Hosted by KU’s Frederick Douglass Institute. Feb. 19 at 7 to 9 p.m. African Diasporic Literature Read-In. Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. to noon “Douglass’ Political Artistry in the 1845 Narrative.” Feb. 26 at 7 to 9 p.m. A virtual concert: A Celebration of Black Composers. Details can be found by contacting fdouglass@kutztown.edu.
