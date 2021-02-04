Feb. 13
The Civil War Soldier’s Orphan’s Schools of PA: 10 to 11 a.m. via Zoom by Berks History Center. Emeritist Archivist at Bethany's Children's Home, Carl Bloss, explores the hidden history of the Soldier's Orphans Schools implemented by the State of PA to care for and educate the many orphaned children of the Civil War. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x1novz9XTCi4Fiq8gFFliA.
Feb. 17
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4 p.m. via phone and/or online. Held by The Heritage of Green Hills, Shillington, for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. Free and open to the public. To register, visit http://bit.ly/Feb2021Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
Feb. 18
The Same Principle Lives in Us - People of African Descent in the American Revolution: 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom by Berks History Center. American Revolutionaries struggled with a key question - would the words of the Declaration of Independence, that "all men are created equal,” apply to all people? Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cKAe9jAjR0Wr66lmvjnnwA.
Feb. 21
Pioneer Grange, Topton: order deadline for Italian Hoagie Sale is Feb 21. $5 each. Pickup March 1 at the Grange Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Feb. 22
Go Taste Berks: Feb. 22 to March 1, hosted by Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. Visit GRCA member businesses with Go Taste Berks Passport to sample the best of Berks. To enter to win one of three Go Experience Berks prizes, drop off or mail completed passport to GRCA by March 7. Passport holders receive a digital coupon book for GRCA member businesses. $10 per passport. Register at greaterreading.org.
Feb. 23
Literatour Berks author event: 7 p.m. via Zoom. “Imra Stern and the Racial Paradox of South African Modern Art - Audacities of Color” by LaNitra M. Berger. Presented by Exeter Community Library in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks and the Sinking Spring Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
FOX Rehab education series - caring for Alzheimer’s or dementia: 1 p.m. via Zoom. Join Manor at Market Square and FOX Rehabilitation for Tips to Relieve the Stress of Bathing and Dressing. For Zoom link, contact Theresa at 610-373-0800 or TLabour@manoratms.com.
Feb. 24
Ask the Doctor: 2 p.m. Keystone Villa at Douglassville hosts free online discussion. February is American Heart Month, recognizing the importance of taking care of your heart. Dr. Robert Pearlstein, a geriatric physician from Suburban Geriatrics, shares the latest tips on prevention and how you can lower your risk of heart disease. Call Ann at 610-385-2030 by Feb. 23 to receive Zoom link.
Kutztown Community Library
Miss Lacie's Story Time: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Miss Taylor's Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
