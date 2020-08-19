St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Aug. 27: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 31: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
PREP Religious education classes: will start with home-based study. Registrations due to the office now in order to prepare the materials.
1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse
Outdoor Hymn Sing: 2 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the 1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse, 39 Horning Road, Mohnton. Bring the hymnbook, Life Songs #2 and a lawn chair. You are welcome to enjoy your picnic lunch on the lawn prior to the Hymn Sing. Current CDC protocols are encouraged. In the event of rain, the hymn sing will be canceled. For confirmation of the event, more information, or directions, call Grace at 717-278-8459 or Greg at 717-682-2872.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Aug. 30: we celebrate the Twelfth Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. Bring your pet(s) to be blessed! Pet lovers are invited to worship with pets outside under shade trees. Please bring a chair. We worship in church, on the parking lot, phone and Facebook.