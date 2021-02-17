First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Worship: virtual service on our YouTube channel at First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA - or go to https://www.youtube.com/shannel/UCs824pZ6E0UmN8xce3rXtWw/. You can also connect to our service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org.
Worship using Go To Meeting: For phone callers, the free long distance number is 866-899-4679. You may be asked to dial 1. Then enter the access code - 686285029 - when prompted. For all who like to chat before the service, use Go To Meeting to chat then you may want to sign off and access YouTube for the service. There is a bigger picture on YouTube and the sound should be better.
Zion’s Lutheran Church of Perry Township
Lenten series: Feb. 24 through March 24. The theme is Model Disciples - Who Really Were “The Chosen Ones”? Services may be viewed weekly on the church Facebook page at Zion’s Lutheran Church of Perry Township.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Feb. 26: Adoration 6:30 p.m.; Stations of the Cross 7 p.m.
Feb. 28: PREP Religious Education classes, 9 a.m.
March 2: Adoration 6 p.m.; Mass 7 p.m.
March 6: St. Joseph Breakfast with the Guys, 8 a.m.
March 6-19: St. Joseph Novena Prayers and Altar of Honor.
Hamburg Community Seventh-day Adventist Church
22 Willow Road, Hamburg
Service times: The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset. Bible classes for all ages Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by our worship hour at 11:05 a.m. All are welcome, masks and social distancing is required.
Live Stream: watch the entire service each Sabbath on Facebook and YouTube at https://www.facebook.com/hamburgsda/live and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYiwDf2BbdMaLROpIP2Zwfbclid=IwAR0LFNW1h1QU_vLcPPcDLTu or Search Hamburg Community SDA Church.