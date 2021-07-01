Huff's Church
Hereford Township
Update: As a result of Governor Wolf lifting COVID restrictions in Pennsylvania the end of June, Church Council has updated restrictions that had been in place during the pandemic. In all buildings on campus, face masks will be optional for everyone who is fully vaccinated but will still be required for everyone else. Any activities taking place outdoors will not require masks. Communion will be offered in the pews, with ushers who are masked distributing the elements.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.