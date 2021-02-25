March 7
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. at 128 Main St., Leesport. Visit a 4-room school house and circa 1940s classroom plus artifacts including a 1760s Quaker Marriage document.
March 8
Miller-Keystone Blood Center Blood Drive: 1 to 6 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library. Appointment required. Schedule online at giveapint.org or by calling 1-800-223-6667. Registration in the lower level of the library.
March 13
25 Cent Clothing Sale, Indoor Flea Market and Basket Raffle: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. All are welcome to attend.
March 14
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Per health department guidelines, seating will be limited. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
March 17
St. Michael’s Church Pie Sale: 529 St. Michael's Road, Hamburg. Pre-order by March 17. $7 per 8 inch pie. Homemade pies include Lemon Strip, Lemon sponge, Shoo-fly, Apricot Crumb, Coconut Cream, Blueberry Custard. Order at stmichaels529@gmail.com or 610-488-1783. Pickup Easter week on March 31 from noon to 8 p.m.
March 21
Literatour Berks Author Zoom with Brianna Caplan Sayres: 4 p.m. Family friendly! Author Brianna Caplan Sayres discusses her children's book “Asteroid Goldberg.” This program is held in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, Sinking Spring Public Library, and the PJ Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
March 22
Leesport Area Historical Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany ECC, 308 Main St., Leesport. "Good Morning Thun, Good Morning Janssen-The Extraordinary Days of The Partners" presented by Barry Kauffman. The talk will cover the founding of the Wyomissing Industries to the deaths of Ferdinand Thun and Henry Janssen, their lives in story form in conjunction with the re-purposing of the complex in Wyomissing where their empire existed for 50 years.
Kutztown Community Library
Miss Lacie's Story Time: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Miss Taylor's Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
