You can expect the last weekend in October to bring out the color in the trees, which it did, but the unseasonably warm weather also brought out a record number of colorful cars, trucks, Jeeps and motorcycles for the 5th Annual Curt Rhine Memorial Car Show.
Northern Berks EMS hosted the Car Show at the Maidencreek Community Park in Blandon on Oct. 26. The annual event attracted a record number of 122 entries.
Trophies were awarded to the top vehicle in each of the 15 classes in addition to a few special awards. The big winner of the day was Norm Bradley whose 1974 Corvette convertible topped the Custom/Modified class as well as garnering the Best Paint Job and coveted Best of Show awards.
The Northern Berks EMS have booked the park for Oct. 31, 2020 for the 6th annual edition of the Curt Rhine Memorial Car Show.
WINNERS
Best in Show: Norm Bradley of Fleetwood, 1974 Corvette Convertible
Best Paint Job: Norm Bradley of Fleetwood, 1974 Corvette Convertible
Halloween Spirit: Louie DeAngeles Jr. of Orwigsburg, 2014 Dodge Dart GT
President's Choice: Lee Korejwo of Sinking Spring, 1936 Plymouth P2 Coupe Deluxe
Class Awards
Import: Brett Reitz of Sinking Spring, 1991 Dodge Stealth RT/TT
Street Rod: Kurt Gieringer of Blandon, 1936 Dodge Coupe
Rat Rod: Alan Kaufhold of Denver, 1928 Ford Mod. AA Dump Rat Rod
Military Vehicle: Paul Grimes of Wernersville, 1944 Ford GPW Jeep
Classic and Antique: Ron & Joanne Heidenreich of Birdsboro, 1957 Ford Thunderbird
Custom and Modified: Norm Bradley of Fleetwood, 1974 Corvette Convertible
Jeep: Paul Grimes of Wernersville, 1944 Ford GPW Jeep
Modern Muscle: Steve Schwank or Fleetwood, 2006 Dodge Charger R/T
Sport Compact and Tuner: Mike Naugle of Kutztown, 2013 Dodge Dart GT
Special Interest: Gary Eberly of Fleetwood, 1965 Shelby Cobra
2WD Truck: Terry Reber of Shoemakersville, 1964 Ford F100 Pickup
Pro Street: Rick Hoffman of Birdsboro, 1941 Willys
Motorcycle: Carl Hess of Hamburg, 2011 Harley Davidson Heritage
Lowrider: Victor Pytleski of Blandon, 1990 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo