St. Peter's UCC of Molltown
219 Maidencreek Rd., Fleetwood
Aug. 15: Music 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. by Mike & Linda Hertzog; 7 to 8 p.m. Good Old Days Band. Food, classic cars and social distancing with masks. No Mask, No Service. Canceled if rain. 610-944-9418
Sunday Worship in the Grove: 10:15 a.m. Social distancing observed. Bring a lawn chair. Inside if it rains.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Aug. 16: we celebrate the Eleventh Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. We worship in church, on the parking lot, over the phone and Facebook. For indoor health and safety guidelines, please call the church or check our Facebook page.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Aug. 13: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 15: Assumption of Mary Mass, Saturday, 10 a.m.
Aug. 17: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 20: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.