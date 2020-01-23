St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church
2613 Old U.S. 22, Hamburg
Sunday: 9 a.m. worship service followed with a fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school starts at 10:15 a.m. Everyone welcome.
Feb. 2: Holy Communion will be observed. We will have a short healing service after the worship service. We pray for healing with the laying on of hands, if so desired. The acolyte is Madison Starr. The lector is Vickie Rausch.
Salem (Belleman’s) Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Sandwich Sale: The Belleman’s Mission Teams will be holding their popular Sandwich Sale on Feb. 13. The 10” (ham, Italian or turkey) sandwiches are $6 and will be available for pick-up and payment at the Belleman’s Fellowship Hall from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 13. Please call the church office at 610-926-0461 to order.
Salem EC Church
Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on Scripture. Our greeters were Craig and Tina Kutz. Our nursery attendants were Tammy Wagner and Clint Baker. Our junior church leaders were Meredith Petrucelli and Dawn Lutz.
Upcoming Events: Come to our annual Yard Sale on March 6 & 7. One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. Call us at 610-562-5033.
St. Luke's Union Church
Shoemakersville
AYCE Pot Pie Dinner: Feb. 8 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Served family style and includes salad bar, drink, dessert and pot pie. Take outs are also available starting at 2 p.m. The cost is $9 for adults, $5 for children 6-12. For more information or questions call Chuck at 610-562-9396.
St. Michael’s Church
529 St Michaels Rd, Hamburg
Feb. 2: we worship at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate the Fourth Sunday after the Epiphany. We celebrate Holy Communion with altar distribution. Pastor Buzzard will offer a sermon of encouragement at halftime like a coach does to his beleaguered players. Tom Vollmer will help our congregation sing “Drop Kick Me Jesus, Through the Goal Post of Life” as our “half time” presentation.
Children: will take a soup pot NOISY (coin toss) offering toward the “Souper Bowl” of Hunger after the children’s sermon. Donations will go to the Northern Berks Food Pantry. The pantry distributes food to needy families at the Hamburg Middle School on the fourth Tuesday evening of every month. As Saints of God our Chief concern is caring for others
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Jan. 30: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Feb. 2: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Feb. 3: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
St. John EL Church
99 Church St., Hamburg
Fasnacht & Sticky Bun Sale: Feb. 21 pickup 4 to 6 p.m. and Feb. 22 pickup 9 to 11 a.m. $6 per dozen, Sticky Buns $4 per half dozen. Orders due Feb. 16. Call 610-562-4440/4025.