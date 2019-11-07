Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on God’s Word. Our greeters were June Weiskircher and Pat Hummel. Our nursery attendants were Carel Geist and Ken Mansfield. Our junior church leaders were Barb Angstadt and Karen Mohn.
Breakaway: for 6th grade & up Nov. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.
St. Paul's UCC
47 S. Whiteoak St., Kutztown
Christmas Bazaar: Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas mice, decorations, crafts, cookies, white elephants, eat-in or take-out food.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Nov. 14: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 17: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Nov. 18: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 18: Christ Life Renewal Series, 6:15 p.m.
Nov. 19: Women’s Guild meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 21: Holy Name Society meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 24: Blue Mountain Heritage Chorus Christmas Concert at St. Mary Church, 2 p.m.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday: Worship Service 10:15 a.m. led by Rev. Darryl Hamm. Sunday School for all ages 9 a.m.
Bible Study: Mondays 9 a.m. and Thursdays 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Northern Berks Ministerium Harvest/Advent Services: 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays during Advent at various churches in the area and are followed by a soup buffet. Offerings from the services will benefit the Ministerium’s Emergency Assistance Fund. Nov. 14 service will be at First Reformed UCC.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Sandwich Sale: 10 inch ham, Italian or turkey sandwiches available for pick-up and payment at Belleman’s Fellowship Hall 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Call the church office (610-926-0461) to pre-order.
Holiday Bazaar event listings
Holiday Bazaar & Flea Market: Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. John's Church, Church & Pine streets, Hamburg. Holiday decorations, toys, handicrafts, holiday cookies, candy, homemade soups, hot dogs, BBQ, eat in or take out.
Holiday Bazaar: Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown. Raffle starts at 2 p.m. Vendors, food. 610-683-6853
Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar: Nov. 23, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Reformed Church, Hamburg. Homemade candy and cookies, kids shopping table and games, vendors. Sing for America performs 10 a.m. Santa arrives at noon. Christmas Storytime kids 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Basket raffle and quilt raffle 1:30pm. Lunch in St. Nick’s Café.
Northern Berks Ministerium
Community Harvest/Advent Worship Services: Thursdays 11:30 a.m. Worship and Soup Buffet. Nov. 14 First Reformed UCC, 76 S. 3rd St., Hamburg. Nov. 21 Zion’s Lutheran, 354 Zion’s Church Rd. Perry Township. Nov. 28 Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m. St. Paul’s Lutheran/Smoke Church-Old 22 in Edenburg. Dec. 5 St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden. Dec. 12 Friedens Church, Lenhartsville.
Red Kettle Benefit Concert: 4 p.m. ton Dec. 8 at St. John’s, Hamburg. Philadelphia Brass concert to benefit the Hamburg Salvation Army.