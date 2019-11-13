The Northern Berks Regional Police Commission on Nov. 11 fielded questions about embattled police Chief Brian Horner and other matters.
Harold Wagner from Leesport wanted to know if all of the commissioners had been on board with the internal investigation into Horner. Commissioner Heidi Fiedler said they had all approved Kozloff Stoudt Attorneys in Wyomissing conducting an internal investigation.
Solicitor Christopher Gerber said he understood the public was frustrated over the lack of details about the investigation, but assured attendees that confidentiality was necessary to “make sure everybody's rights are protected.”
Gerber said the probe encompasses several issues, including unfair labor practices, labor grievances and misconduct complaints. Gerber also assured Wagner the commission is conducting the internal affairs investigation legally.
Wagner also asked the commission to prohibit audience members from making comments at the meetings if they don't live in Maidencreek or Ontelaunee townships or Leesport Borough, the municipalities Northern Berks covers.
Gerber said anyone may make comments at a public meeting, and transparency is important.
In other matters, retired police Sgt. David C. Reichlein recognized Commissioner Granville W. Sandridge, who is Leesport's mayor, for his service in Korea. Sandridge served with the 27th Infantry Regiment and earned multiple honors, including the Silver Star.