The Hamburg Fish & Game Association once again invited youth to its annual Children’s Fishing Rodeo in May after COVID-19 restrictions canceled last year’s event.
“It’s to get the kids outdoors and to come and learn how to fish and, if you know how, to fish. Just come and have fun,” said event organizer Deb Kline. “It’s great fun to see the kids catch their first fish and run to the stand to get their fish measured. They get so excited. It’s fun to see some of the children not want to touch the fish and they hold it as far away from themselves.”
Participation on May 22 and 23 was free for all children ages 1 to and including age 15.
“It’s just what we need as the pandemic is hopefully winding down,” she added, “a day outdoors enjoying the weather, watching the kids have fun and enjoying a hot dog by the water.”
The Fishing Rodeo was held at the pond on the Game Association property at 935 5th Street in Hamburg. This free two-day event has been held every year since 1957. Last year was the first year the event was not held.
“We had a great turnout. Both Saturday and Sunday mornings there were people looking for a spot to fish. The afternoons held the people a little longer until they caught their fish,” said Kline. “Everyone was glad to be at an outdoor event after the long last year.”
Families come back year after year until their youngest ages out, said Kline.
“A lot of parents mentioned at registration that they missed the event not being held in 2020 and were really glad the club had decided to hold the event this year,” said Kline. “We had beautiful weather but this is normally not a hindrance. People come year after year regardless the weather. They just bring the canopies and set them up if it’s a rainy day.”
There were 324 children registered for the both days with 339 fish caught. Children had their fish measured and recorded. Prizes were awarded for the three biggest fish in each of the four age groups for Saturday and Sunday with a total of 24 prizes awarded. Also, one prize per day was awarded to the girl and boy who caught the smallest fish.
The person who caught two fish Saturday and returned to catch two fish Sunday and had the largest total number of inches gets a prize and their name engraved in a plaque that hangs in the clubhouse. This year that person was Reily Nonnemaker with 57 1/2 inches.
“It is always a great event, from the parents who bring their kids, to the grandparents who bring their grandkids, to the people who travel from out of state and out of the area to bring their kids to this event,” said Kline. “This is a huge undertaking and cannot be run without the help of our volunteers. Many come year after year, and some are new to the event… The newcomers are always amazed at the number of people that attend, the fish caught, and the excitement of the kids when they run up to have their fish measured and it’s just seeing the merriment that we all have. This is such an uplifting day to see the kids happy and having fun and the excitement of them catching their fish.”
The event included a basket raffle to win a variety of item including a padded camp chair, cooler set, wine basket, necklace, and Gander RV gift cards, to name a few. There were also children’s door prizes. All of the kids received a free hot dog, bag of chips, and a drink.