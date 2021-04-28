A one in a million shot: Leesport photographer captures jet flying across Super Pink Moon

Leesport photographer David Reimer Sr. set up his telescope and camera mount to grab a few shots of the Super Pink Moon on Monday night, April 26, 2021. No sooner than he had it set up, Reimer thought "how cool would it be for a plane to cross the path of the moon." Less than a minute later, it happened. He captured a jet flying across the Super Pink Moon

 Submitted photo - David Reimer Sr.
