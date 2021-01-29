A man accused of dealing drugs from his Bern Township hotel room was arrested in a joint investigation by state police and Berks County detectives, authorities announced.
Detectives took Moses Gonzalez, 40, into custody about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, after stopping his car in the 2400 block of Kutztown Road in Muhlenberg Township.
District Judge Tonya Butler on Jan. 27 signed search warrants for the room and the car of Gonzalez based on information from investigators that Gonzalez was selling drugs from his room at the EconoLodge, 2017 Bernville Road.
In the room, investigators found several plastic bags containing bulk methamphetamine, zipper bags of cocaine, two handguns and packaging and drug-processing equipment and materials.
In the vehicle, they found numerous working cellphones, a handgun, a small bag of meth and more than $4,100 suspected to be from sales of drugs, investigators said
Gonzalez is prohibited from having firearms due to a felony conviction.
The total street value of the drugs seized was estimated at more than $25,000.
Gonzalez was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail after arraignment Thursday night before District Judge Alvin B. Robinson in Reading Central Court on charges of possessing and intending to deliver methamphetamine and weapons offenses.