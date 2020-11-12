First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Sundays: worship with us in-person at 10:15 a.m. We follow the required COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks and staying six feet apart. View our live stream video on our YouTube channel - First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA. You can sign in at 10 a.m. but not before, at https://www.youtube.com/shannel/UCs824pZ6E0UmN8xce3rXtWw/.
Click the red “LIVE” button on the top left of the screen. You can also connect to our service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org.
Worship via phone and computer: we are still using Go To Meeting. Call the free long distance number is 866-899-4679 (may be asked to dial 1) and enter access code 68628502. For all who like to chat before the service, use Go To Meeting to chat then you may want to sign off and access YouTube for the service. There is a bigger picture on YouTube and the sound should be better.
Nov. 21: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holiday Craft & Vendor Bazaar. Stop by and do some shopping at our quality vendor tables. BBQ, mac & cheese, soups, cookies, and more will be available, pre-packaged for take-out only. Get your tickets for our Basket and “Green” Tree Raffles. Note that there is only one entrance door this year - use the ramp entrance from our parking lot. We follow Covid-19 guidelines so please wear a mask. We will provide disposable masks. The Bazaar will be different this year but still a great way to celebrate this holiday season!
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Nov. 19: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 19: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
Nov. 21: Christmas Bazaar, After Weekend Masses (Baskets & to-go Food only).
Nov. 23: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 26: Thanksgiving Day Mass at 9 a.m.
Hamburg Community Seventh-day Adventist Church
22 Willow Road, Hamburg
Service times: Bible classes for all ages at 10 a.m. followed by our worship hour at 11:05 a.m. The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset,
Sabbath Morning Service: Nov. 28 at 11:05 a.m. Pastor Alex DuBee will be speaking for our Thanksgiving Service. All are welcome, masks and social distancing is required.
Live Stream: watch the entire service each Sabbath on Facebook and YouTube at https://www.facebook.com/hamburgsda/live and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYiwDf2BbdMaLROpIP2Zwfbclid=IwAR0LFNW1h1QU_vLcPPcDLTu or Search Hamburg Community SDA Church.
Community Service Center: open to the public every Monday and Tuesday 1 to 6 p.m. The Food Pantry is open the 3rd Sunday of each month 12 to 2 p.m. for those who qualify.
Tuesday: Hope Awakens Community Zoom Meeting with our Bible Worker Jack LaCamera at 7 p.m. He will be presenting a Bible lesson focused on what it means to make disciples, with the goal of building relationships and leading people to know Christ in a personal way. Zoom Meeting ID: 810 8855 2066 and, Password: Hope.
Wednesday: Health You Can Count On, at 7 p.m. Join us on Zoom for a free weekly group class. Zoom Meeting ID, 838 2115 1604.