St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
June 13: Breakfast Social following 8 a.m. Mass.
June 15: Schedule change: Mass at 9 a.m. No evening devotions.
June 15: Farewell to Fr. Don; Welcome to new Pastor Fr. David Loeper.
New Bethel Church
135 New Bethel Church Road, Kempton
Bethel Fest featuring Dave Kline’s Bluegrass and Gospel: free community concert 5 to 9 p.m. rain or shine. Kline will offer plenty of storytelling through Bluegrass, Gospel, and Folkloric music. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs for this outdoor community event. The performance will be moved inside the church sanctuary in the event of rain. Hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, and light refreshments will be offered for sale. Free donations will be accepted to further the local mission of the Kempton based church. For more information contact Jon Bond at 610-756-4490 or bondart@ptd.net.