A Connecticut man accused of attempted homicide was arrested in Hamburg March 14 after state troopers stopped the vehicle and found a woman with multiple stab wounds in the passenger’s seat.
Investigators said the suspect stabbed the victim and kidnapped her from East Hartford, Conn.
According to a news release:
State police were alerted by the East Hartford Police Department that a possible homicide suspect, Henry Benitez-Navarro, 31, may be traveling through Pennsylvania.
State police tracked Benitez-Navarro’s cellphone heading west on I-78 around 11:48 p.m. Saturday.
Troopers spotted the vehicle exiting the interstate and attempting re-entry at exit 30 in Hamburg, and stopped the driver, who was identified as Benitez-Navarro.
A woman, 25, was found with multiple stab wounds in the front seat. She was transported to area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Benitez-Navarro was charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping and fleeing police. He is being held in the Berks County Prison while awaiting extradition to Connecticut.