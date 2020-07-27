There was a spelling error in the Hamburg Middle School honor roll list published July 23. Under 6th grade distinguished honors, Dylan William Gough was spelled incorrectly. Gough is the correct spelling. We regret this error. If you see an error, please email Lisa Mitchell at lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
