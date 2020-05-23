A two-alarm blaze that was discovered at the crack of dawn Tuesday, May 19, finished off a Greenwich Township home that was damaged by fire about 12 hours earlier, officials said.
Deputy Chief Mike Russo, Kutztown Fire Company public information officer, said flames were shooting through the roof when the first alarm came in for the house at 11 Gensinger Road. A neighbor or passer-by called it in.
No one was home because a fire that erupted late Monday afternoon, May 18, rendered the home uninhabitable, Russo said. The homeowners were outside mowing the lawn Monday, May 18, when they discovered the kitchen was on fire.
With the windows open on a pleasant day, wind fanned the flames, the fire grew rapidly and extended to the second floor, Russo said.
Firefighters needed nearly an hour to control the fire. They remained on the scene until shortly after 8 p.m., making sure hidden hot spots were out.
At 5:54 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, Kutztown firefighters were called back to the home.
A second alarm was struck to draw additional personnel from surrounding companies because it's difficult to get volunteers to respond to a fire around dawn, Russo said.
Crews mounted a defensive attack and remained at the scene throughout the morning, putting out hot spots.
The home is a total loss, Russo said.
It is unclear if the second fire was a rekindling of the first fire or from another cause.
Trooper Janssen Herb, a state police fire marshal, is investigating.
Russo said the homeowners have a place to stay and didn't require American Red Cross assistance.
County property records list the homeowner as Jeff Fegley.