October Students of the Month
Emily Hayes
Emily is the daughter of Erin and Adam Wojcicki of Blandon. She aspires to further her education by attending a university and obtaining a degree in elementary education or secondary education with a mathematic focus.
Emily has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Marching Band Section Leader, Concert Band, Wind Ensemble, Chrale, Vocal Ensemble, Women's Chorus, Choraliers, Musical, Student Council Vice President, Student Council, National Art Honor Society, and Future Business Leaders of America and Mini-THON Chair.
Also, Emily has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering as youth president for her young women's group at her church, interning at FASD elementary school, canning for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raising funds for Mini-THON to stop pediatric cancer.
The one person that she admires is her mother because of her perseverance and outlook on life, "She has taught me to face every challenge with a smile and positivity and is always there to support people she loves. I could only hope to grow up to be half the woman she is."
Sydney Wessner
Sydney is the daughter of Colleen and Danny Wessner of Blandon. Her future plans include attending a college to major in nursing and to eventually become a nurse practitioner.
Sydney has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Fleetwood Area High School and Berks Career Center: Volleyball, National Honor Society, National Trade Honor Society, Smart Mentoring, HOSA Future Health Professionals, Secretary of Senior Class, Sustainable Students, and Interact Club.
Also, Sydney has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in volunteering throughout the community in road clean up days with Interact Club, Blood Drive Coordinator, and a Student Dance Teacher.
One person she really admires is her dad for his positive attitude, continued support and perseverance through hard times. Sydney says, "He's such a rad DUDE!"
November Students of the Month
Sarah Davenport
Sarah is the daughter of Matt and Stephanie Davenport of Fleetwood. Her future plans include attending college as a biology major before continuing on to medical school.
Sarah has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Fleetwood Area High School: tennis, winter and spring track, orchestra, string ensemble, pit orchestra, chorale, vocal ensemble, Student Council, Envirothon, National Honor Society, and Rho Kappa.
Also, Sarah has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved in Girl Scouts, through which she has planned service unit camp for younger girls and helpED at Keystone Villa and local food banks. She has completed her Girls Scout Silver Award for Willow Creek and is working on Gold Award with a project dedicated towards Concern.
The one important figure in her life is her Labrador Retriever, Macey. Sarah explains that Macey comes bounding out of her crate each morning with such enthusiasm and energy for life, it's contagious! This shows Sarah how each new day is a gift that deserves to be treated as such and thinks we all should try to take on this outlook in our own day to day lives, imagine how much brighter our world would be!
Julia Spanier
Julia is the daughter of August and Christine Spanier of Blandon. Her future plans include attending a four year university or college.
Julia has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Chorale, Vocal Ensemble, Women's Chorus, Choraliers, County Chorus, Marching Band, Concert Band, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, County Band, Orchestra, Dram Club, National Honor Society, and Rho Kappa.
Also, Julia has dedicated herself to the community by being actively involved at St. Mary's Senior High Ministry.
The one person she admires is Carl Nygard, Jr., because he is an amazing musician and composer who worked hard for what he loved. "I'm honored to be his student."