Mckenah Huntington
Mckenah is the daughter of Shaina Huntington and Maximo Gomez of Blandon. Her future plans include joining the work force and specializing in arts and graphic design and eventually opening her own shop.
Mckenah has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Fleetwood Area High School: library aide, National Art Honor Society Secretary and yearbook aide. She also volunteered at the Art Event and is heavily involved at her church.
One person she really admires is her mother, because of her perseverance. McKenah said her mother has been through so much and overcome so much more and has been by her side through her struggles as well. Also McKenah explains that she is so forgiving, very loving and that she is totally grateful for her.
Tahner Gehringer
Tahner is the daughter of Kristen Gehringer and Robert Gehringer of Fleetwood. Her future plans include attending Thomas Jefferson University and majoring in Health Sciences. After college she plans on going to graduate school and becoming a physician’s assistant.
Tahner has been involved in the following clubs and activities at Fleetwood Area High School: National Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society, Film Club, and Softball. She dedicated herself to the sport of softball. She participates in a travel team called Pride Softball and guest plays for the Fleetwood Travel team as well each year. She has also volunteered and helped to coach 10 and under FGSA softball team and also volunteered a few times at Helping Harvest.
One person she greatly admires is her brother, Trent Gehringer, because growing up she saw how hard he worked in school and sports. His work ethic motivated her to work hard and be the best she can be. He has accomplished a lot in school, hockey, baseball and golf which she always looked up to him because he never gave up. Although he did not directly help her with school or softball, seeing everything he has done is what made her strive to get where she is today as a person, student and athlete.