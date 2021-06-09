Two members of the Fleetwood Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America earned national recognition from FBLA-PBL, Inc.
This recognition was achieved as part of the Business Achievement Awards Program. The Business Achievements Awards are intended to complement academic achievement while enhancing a student’s leadership skills through a self-directed online curriculum.
A heavy emphasis is placed on education and includes integrated classroom projects as well as critical thinking exercises. This recognition includes a four-tier system that focuses on the four components of FBLA: Future, Business, Leader, and America.
Juniors Julia Kaskey and Isabella Atchina both earned the Business Level Award. In addition, Isabella also received the Leader Award.
For their recognition, they received a certificate of recognition from the national FBLA office and a pin to designate the award level earned. This level of the award focuses on advanced business skills, community service activities, and FBLA involvement at the local and state chapter level.
The Fleetwood Chapter is proud of these two students and their outstanding accomplishments during the 2020 – 2021 school year.