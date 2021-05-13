Seven students at Fleetwood High School have recently been inducted into the National Business Honor Society.
The students inducted were juniors Celeste Cook, Julia Kaskey, Maegan Mileshosky, Abby Warren and seniors Alison Mountz, Jeffrey Davenport, and Abigail Kile.
The National Business Honor Society is designed to recognize those members of FBLA who truly excel in academic preparation and are pursuing a career in the business world. As a true business leader, students need to be well prepared in terms of their academics, career skills, and leadership development.
In order to qualify for membership in this prestigious organization, students must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.5, a 3.5 GPA in a minimum of two business courses, demonstrate their leadership by participating in local FBLA chapter sponsored activities, complete an application, and submit an essay.
The announcement of inductees took place at the PA State Leadership Conference virtual awards presentation on April 13. For their recognition in the honor society, the students were presented with a certificate and a pin. Senior inductees also received blue and gold graduation cords to wear during commencement.