Six students at Fleetwood High School have recently been inducted into the National Business Honor Society.
The students are junior Alison Mountz, and seniors Jeffrey Kline, Michaela Kaskey, Kamille Orth, Bethany Werley, Mikayla Moats, and Matthew Zelko.
The National Business Honor Society is designed to recognize those members of FBLA who truly excel in academic preparation and are pursuing a career in the business world. As a true business leader, students need to be well prepared in terms of their academics, career skills, and leadership development.
In order to qualify for membership in this prestigious organization, students must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.5, a 3.5 GPA in a minimum of two business courses, demonstrate their leadership by participating in local FBLA chapter sponsored activities, complete an application, and submit an essay.
The announcement of inductees took place at the PA State Leadership Conference virtual awards presentation on May 15.
For their recognition in the honor society, the students will be presented with a certificate and a pin. Senior inductees also will receive blue and gold graduation cords at the ceremony.