Friedens Church, in Shartlesville, will be hosting a community walk for suicide healing and hope on Sept. 8.
The walk, called You Are Not Alone, is an outreach to anyone, from any community that has been touched by suicide: those who have lost loved ones; those who have survived an attempt; those who continue to struggle daily. We will remember those who didn’t want to leave us but didn’t know how to stay.
“We have been noticing how many people in our congregation and community had been impacted by suicide, and we wanted to stop the stigma around mental illness and provide a supportive space for survivors, friends, and families,” said Rev. Inge Williams, Pastor of Friedens Church. “The whole community hurts when lives are lost to suicide, and so we wanted to partner with local experts to educate about suicide prevention.”
Registration for the walk begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Great Room of the education building. The fee is $10 and the proceeds will be donated to the Suicide Prevention Task Force of Berks County. Children 18 and under will walk for free.
The walk begins at 11 a.m., and from 11 a.m. to noon, there will be activities such as rock painting, a healing station, and food in the Great Room.
From 9:30-10:30, all are welcome to join us for our outdoor worship where you are invited to bring pictures of loved ones lost to suicide for a candlelight remembrance. Pam Seaman from the Suicide Prevention Task Force will be speaking at the service. If weather does not permit, worship will be held indoors.
The timing of the walk coincides with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s “God’s work. Our hands.” Sunday, a dedicated day of service in the community, and World Suicide Prevention Day, which falls annually on Sept. 10.
More information is available at friedensfolks.org/gods-work-our-hands. Further questions can be directed to Nicole Grogg, event organizer, at 610-401-1293
Help us stop the stigma of mental illness.