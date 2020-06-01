Friends of Kaercher Creek will be holding it's annual bass tournament at Kaercher Creek on June 20.
Social distancing precautions will be encouraged during the event. Limited team openings are available.
In addition to cash prizes for the top 3 teams, this year's winning team will receive medals and free entry into next year's event, if they enter as teammates in 2021. There will also be a lunker prize for largest bass caught.
Among other things, participants will be treated to pull pork sandwiches for lunch. The pork will be smoked and prepared by volunteer Bruce Reaser.
Anyone interested should visit Friends Of Kaercher Creek on Facebook for more information or call 610-562-4261 and leave a message.
Kaercher Creek is a Big Bass lake. That means minimum size for a 'keeper' is 15 inches.
Bass season opens on June 13.