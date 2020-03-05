Two Berks County lawmakers applauded the approval of state funds designed to make the Schuylkill River more accessible to outdoor enthusiasts.
State Sen. David Argall and state Rep. Jerry Knowles announced in a joint press release that Schuylkill River Greenways was awarded a $50,000 grant that will be used to improve parking at Peter Yarnell Park in Perry Township.
"Our waterways are important to society," Knowles said. "This grant will make our waterways more accessible."
Schuylkill River Greenways plans to use the money to improvement parking at the canoe kayak ramp at Peter Yarnell Park. Those improvements include expanding the parking area and providing parking spaces compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. It will also be used to install paths from the parking area to the boat launch ramp and existing pavilion.
"At one time, no one would have wanted to go anywhere near the Schuylkill River," Argall said. "Now we are receiving grants to help the public enjoy all the recreational opportunities it can offer. It's wonderful to see the rebirth of the river that is so closely tied with our heritage."
Administered by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the boating facilities grant program is designed to ensure Pennsylvania’s recreational boaters have quality boating facilities.
The grants cover up to 50% of costs for projects related to public recreational boat access facilities. Funding is generated by boat registration fees, state taxes collected on fuel used in motorboats and taxes on fishing equipment.