25 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 1995
Erin Bond, daughter of Rev. and Mrs. Randy Bond, was recently named January “Student of the Month” at Hamburg Elementary.
Sandy Towles was recently the winner of the 1994 quilt raffle sponsored by the Hamburg Area Teacher’s Association.
Air Force Airman Bryan W. Althouse Jr., a 1992 Hamburg Area High School graduate, has graduated from Air Force Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX. He is the son of Bryan W. and Susan A. Althouse, Shoemakersville.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1970
1st Lt. Peter T. Stofflet, son of Millard A. Stofflet, and the late Helen T. Stofflet, of North Fourth Street, Hamburg, was promoted to his present rank during formal ceremonies held recently at Fitzsimons General Hospital, Denver, CO, where Lt. Stofflet is presently assigned as Public Affairs Officer for the hospital. He entered the Medical Service Corp. Jan. 13, 1969 and took his basic training at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, TX.
“Alice’s Restaurant” starring Arlo Guthrie, will be featured at the Strand this weekend.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 15, 1945
LeRoy Steely, QM3/c, is spending 30 days leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Herbert M. Steely, South Third St., Hamburg, LeRoy is a former Item carrier and has been gone 8 months during which time he saw duty in the Mediterranean aboard an LST. He visited Naples, Corsica and North Africa, and participated in the invasion of Southern France, last summer.
Sergeant Nicholas F. Young, 27, of Hamburg, B-17 Flying Fortress tail gunner, received his battle baptism in a recent Eighth Air Force large scale bombing attack on the Nazi railyards at Mannheim. He was on the lookout for enemy fighters, but could only spot friendly P-51 Mustangs.
Elmer M. Schumo, vice president and general manager of the PA Electric Steel Co., was elected vice president of the board of directors of the Community General Hospital, Reading, at the annual meeting held at the hospital last Friday.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter J. Kline, Shoemakersville, R1 received word this week that their son. Lt. Floyd Kline, has arrived safely in France.
100 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1920
After a lingering illness from infirmities of old age, Joseph N. Shomo, one of the most widely known residents of Hamburg, died early Monday morning, 86 years old. Son of the late Joseph Shomo, he is the last of his family. His wife died about 10 years ago and their only daughter, Mrs. Carrie Moyer, died a year ago. Mr. Shomo was associated with his brother William in the management of a general store in Hamburg a number of years ago. In 1869 he purchased the Union Mill, and sold it after 3 years. He then purchased the Washington House which he successfully conducted for 19 years and retired 20 years ago.
William Neiman, superintendent of J.G. Speidel’s new foundry on South 2nd St., Hamburg, is now advertising for molders and is ready to put them to work. The work will be principally for Mr. Speidel’s Hoist and Crane works at Reading.
The Fastnacht Social of the Hearthstone Circle in the Reformed Church, Hamburg, Tuesday evening was a great success.
Frank Schock, Shartlesville, sold a mountain tract to Charles Sonday of Tilden.
1920 Indian Scout — Just Arrived at R.B. Fritz, Reading — $325.