Hamburg librarian retires

After 31 years, Dan Larue, is retiring as the librarian at Hamburg Public Library. Dan has helped many people over the years to find a good book to read, the right book to answer their questions about any topic, planned many programs for young and old.
Stop in and send him “Best Wishes for A Job Well Done.”
Replacing Dan is Chelsea Williams; the new Library Clerk is Ashley Schafer, replacing Mary Laurie who retired, and Becky Hartman, who has stepped in as Children's Librarian replacing Donna Sweigart who also retired.
Stop in to Welcome them all to our Library & the Hamburg community!