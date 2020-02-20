St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Feb. 26: Ash Wednesday Masses at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Feb. 27: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Feb. 27: Community Lent Service and Luncheon, 11:30 at St. Mary Church.
Feb. 27: Christ Life session, 7 p.m.
March 1: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
March 2: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
March 3: Lent 2 Scripture Study, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Berks Ministerium
Lenten Community Services: All welcome. The theme is The Jesus Challenge: A Call to Action. Gatherings will take place each Thursday in Lent, beginning at 11:30 a.m. A freewill offering supports the Ministerium's emergency outreach assistance fund.
Feb. 27: “Get Off the Fence” at St. Mary Catholic Church, Tilden
March 5: “Complete the Circle of Grace and Works” at St. John Lutheran, Hamburg.
St. Michael’s Church of Hamburg
March 1: we worship at 10:15 a.m. with altar communion for the First Sunday in Lent, a 40-day period (not counting Sundays) of prayer, penance and sacrifice in preparation of the celebration of Easter. We follow in the footsteps of centuries of Christians who have spent time preparing to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. The length of time was adopted in imitation of the 40 days that Jesus spent in the desert at the beginning of his public ministry. (Matthew 4:1-2)
March 4: covered dish at 6 p.m. All invited. At 6:45 we study “Church Fathers.” Choir rehearses at 7:30 p.m.
March 14: Free Spaghetti Dinner 5 to 7 p.m. Each child receives a free kid’s meal toy.
Donations for Safe Berks: in need of twin size sheets (gently used ok), wet wipes and baby bottles. Place donations in box in glass narthex by March 22.
Friedens UCC
337 Main St., Oley
March 21: Indoor Yard Sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. $20 includes table, call 610-301-4500 to reserve space. Set-up March 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on March 21.
Friedens Lutheran Church of Stony Run
March 21: Chicken Pot Pie Dinner 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Kempton Rod and Gun Club. Benefits Operation Heroes and the Jarett Yoder Foundation. Cost is $9, under age 5 is free. Sponsored by Friedens Lutheran Church of Stony Run. Call 610-756-6875 for tickets.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on the Bible. Our greeters were Bob and Shelva Schaner. Our nursery attendants were Tammy Wagner and Clint Baker. Our junior church leaders were Dawn Lutz & Tracey Burton.
March 6 & 7: annual Yard Sale.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
March 15: Belleman’s will be having a Kauffman’s Chicken Bar-B-Q at the church’s Fellowship Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dinner includes half chicken, baked potato, apple sauce, roll and butter and beverage all for $9. Dinners can be taken out or enjoyed at the Fellowship Hall. Please call the church office (610-926-0461) for ticket information.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday: Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, begins at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.
Bible Study: Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Youth: Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Thursdays of each month.
March 8: Hamburg Area High School Choir performs in Auditorium on at 2 p.m. Free and open to public. Cupcakes and beverages available. Donations support the Choir. Wear red and white, the school colors.