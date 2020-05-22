After reviewing all possible options at a joint meeting of the board of directors of the Kempton Community Center and its Kempton Fair Committee, the group reluctantly decided to cancel the Kempton Fair for 2020, due to the pandemic, and turn its focus to 2021’s fair.
KCC has several other events planned for this year, however, including Summerfest on July 11, the postponed Kempton “Spring” Sale on Aug. 15, Kempton Power Pulls on Sept. 11 and Trunkor-Treat in October.
Look for updates about these events at www.kemptoncommunitycenter.org or on Facebook under “Kempton Community Center.”
While the buildings at KCC are presently closed, the grounds remain open for limited, non-group use. Please use them responsibly.
Kempton Community Center is a not-for-profit entity located in Kempton, Berks County.
