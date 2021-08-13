A Kutztown man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a heavy duty pickup truck on Route 61 in Schuylkill County less than a mile north of the Berks County line, officials said.
Guy Benedict, 68, turned left from Blue Mountain Road in Port Clinton into the path of the southbound truck driven by a Levittown, Bucks County, man on Sunday, Aug. 8, shortly before 6:30 p.m., state police at Schuylkill Haven said.
Benedict suffered fatal injuries, and the other driver, whose name was withheld by troopers, was not hurt, troopers said.
The southbound lanes were closed for several hours, troopers added