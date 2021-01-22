Two residents raised concerns to Kutztown Borough Council regarding Kutztown University students returning to campus for 2021 in-person instruction amid a pandemic.
Considering the slow distribution of vaccinations, the anticipated possible holiday COVID surge for February and March and finding more variance of the virus in the United States, Kutztown resident Lisa Ladd-Kidder would like the community to encourage the University to conduct the spring 2021 semester virtually, without in-person instruction inviting students to come back to the Kutztown community.
“I just think it’s very risky,” said Ladd-Kidder at the virtual Kutztown Borough Council meeting on Jan. 19. “We all have an investment in this community to stay healthy and prosperous. We all have an investment in this and I think we should be involved and I think it should be part of a Council discussion and decision that when Kutztown addresses the University, it should be from the Council, not just from a single person.”
Kutztown resident Warren Shaub, requesting the discussion be added to the agenda under Public Safety, believes the Borough has the responsibility to notify the public of KU’s plans. He suggested emailing a letter to the landlords of student housing regarding COVID testing sites and dates.
“We’re not the COVID police,” said Borough Manager Gabriel Khalife noting it’s the University’s responsibility to enforce testing compliance. “It’s just asking too much of us to become the COVID testing monitor of the student body.”
Council member Amanda Raudenbush, chairperson of the Public Safety committee, said there was no plan to discuss KU’s opening under Public Safety on the agenda, “because we have no say in it” and “have no power to make any changes.”
Shaub noted that KU’s fall opening led to several restaurants being closed due to COVID cases within the first week and the public not being aware of what is going on.
“They should not have to rely on going on Facebook or on going to the University website,” he said, noting that the Borough has a liaison with KU and wondered why the University has not done more to reach out to the Borough and provide more information to share with the public.
Sandra Green, Community Liaison, said KU’s plans have been announced in the media and via social media and directly with the KU campus community.
“Messaging has been going out to the students… almost on a weekly basis,” said Green, noting that students and anybody who works on campus (faculty and staff) receive those messages via email that include daily updates and weekly updates from KU’s Emergency Management Committee, as well as messages going out via social media.
In regard to COVID testing for KU students returning to campus, Green said KU scheduled free COVID testing dates that are available to KU students, both those living on-campus and off campus. Coaches are informing student athletes that a COVID test is required to participate in sports according to a NCAA rule.
Council Vice President Derek Mace suggested placing a banner on the borough homepage that links to KU’s page regarding their opening plan.
Council President Kevin Synder said that sounded like a good recommendation. The Council was in agreement to move forward with the link on the borough website.
“We can’t tell (KU) what to do but when we know what they’re doing we can certainly help amplify that,” said Mace.
Ladd-Kidder also suggested landlords make COVID testing a requirement for student tenants but Council member Arabel Elliott did not believe they could legally require testing for housing.
“I think that is a very dangerous demand to start making,” said Elliott, agreeing that Council’s stance should be more about pushing information and communication out to the community, “Supporting a direction to help people make the right decision to do this testing. I think that is much more effective."
For more information, see KU's Health Update at https://www.kutztown.edu/news-and-media/announcements/spring-2021/health-update-for-ku-campus.html
and see Frequently Asked Questions page at https://www.kutztown.edu/news-and-media/announcements/spring-2021/spring-2021-faqs.html.