Members of the Kutztown Rotary Club celebrated a Student of the Month ceremony on Jan. 6.
One student from each of Brandywine Heights Area High School and Kutztown Area High School is selected by school administrators each month throughout the school year for this award based collectively on academic achievement, school participation, and community contributions. Honored for January were Linsday Conrad for Brandywine Heights and Michael Raudenbush for Kutztown (photo not available).
The students addressed the club members at the Student of the Month Ceremony where they demonstrated qualities of exemplary students. The ceremony occurs during the Kutztown Rotary meeting on the first Wednesday of the month at the Kutztown Tavern, where the weekly meetings for the club generally take place.
Linsday Conrad
The daughter of Brian and Cassandra Conrad of Fleetwood, Lindsay has been very involved in the Future Business Leaders of America, having served as vice president of the high school chapter and competing in both the state and national leadership conferences. She was the recipient of the Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Business Award. Lindsay is also a member of the PA FBLA National Business Honor Society, serving as president of the high school chapter as well as a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society.
Having received the Distinguished Honor Roll every quarter all four years she is ranked summa cum laude (top 5%). She currently serves as editor for the school yearbook. Linsday is president of Brothers & Sisters in Christ.
A member of the Modern Music Masters Honor Society she is in chorus, the Chamber Singers & Women’s Ensemble and was in Junior County Chorus.
Lindsay is involved in several community activities, graduating with distinction serving 100 volunteer hours. She was a junior counselor for Child Evangelism Fellowship of Reading & Berks County. She was a crew leader for Vacation Bible School at New Life Bible Fellowship Church.
She was a volunteer for Operation Christmas Child, sang in several community events including at the PA State Capitol and Reading Fightin Phils.
She worked at Crystal Cave holding many positions from gift shop employee to tour guide.
Her plans are to attend Penn State, as a dual major in Labor & Human Resources and Spanish.
Michael Raudenbush
The son of Susan Fenstermaker and James Raudenbush of Kempton, Michael attends Berks Career & Technology Center, with dual enrollment at Reading Area Community College. He was in the FFA in 9th grade. As a member of the wrestling team for four years he placed at the County Championship in 2020. Michael has been an Honor Roll Student for three years.
As a Boy Scout, Michael received the highest rank of Life Scout with Boy Scouts of America. He completed a community service project yearly.
Michael is employed with Papa John’s and Hawk Mountain Farms.
His plans for the future are to become an electrician through joining the Electrical Union’s Apprenticeship five year program.