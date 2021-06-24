The Kutztown School Board unanimously approved the adoption of the2021-22 final budget with no tax increase during its June 21 meeting.
The budget includes revenues of $34,318,109 and expenditures of $34,684,320 and a real estate tax of 29.9543 mills per capita tax.
In other news, Kutztown Superintendent Christian Temchatin reported that 186 Kutztown area children are enrolled in the district’s Imagination Library program, a book gifting program that mails free books each month to district children from birth until they begin school. The goal is to grow the program so that all students entering kindergarten may do so with favorite books and stories to share from literature-rich early childhood experiences.
“We are fortunate to have the program be funded by the Kutztown Area School District Education Foundation. I’d like to thank everyone involved in helping that become a reality for not only those 186 children but children of the future,” he said. “The Imagination Library is a huge success.”
Temchatin also reported that a new club was added this year, the High School Philosophy Club, which was run remotely via Zoom. One of its members, Sophia Arnold had an essay accepted for publication in the Fall 2021 edition of the online journal “Questions,” which provides youth in grades K-12 to contribute philosophical reflections. This year’s theme was “Pandora’s Box: What is hope?”
Eric Johnson, a Kutztown University associate professor of history and a Kutztown School Board member, served as the club advisor.
“It was a very enjoyable experience,” said Johnson. “We got some very impressive and thoughtful young people in our district. They’re really thinking about what is going on around them. I was just very impressed every time I met with them.”
Also, Kutztown rising juniors Grayson Ebner and Dominick Pizzelanti won first place in the Pennsylvania National History Day Competition for their group documentary “Writing Race: Sam Lacy Chronicles the Crossing of the Color Line in Sports Journalism.” They documentary can be viewed on YouTube. The competition was conducted via Zoom.
“Grayson and Dominick represented Kutztown very well,” he said.
“That is an incredible accomplishment to compete in that setting and win first place,” said Board member Randy Burch. “When they’re doing those projects, they are basically doing college level research and work so this is a really worthwhile program.”
Also, Temchatin thanked the Early Learning Community, a preschool program that was housed in the KASD Administration Building. The ELC recently closed; the 2020-2021 school year was its last year of operation.