To reopen schools that have been shuttered since March, districts across Pennsylvania are required to craft COVID-19 health and safety plans. Plans must be approved by school boards and the state Department of Education before classes can resume for the 2020-21 school year.
The Kutztown School District approved its plan recently to include procedures for how the district will operate in each of the state's three reopening phases: green, yellow and red. All of Pennsylvania is in the green phase.
Here's what Kutztown's plan looks like for the green phase:
First day of classes:
• Aug. 31.
Type of reopening:
• In-person classes will be held five days a week for elementary and middle school students.
• Hybrid classes with 50% of the students in the school at a time for high school students.
• An enhanced online option for all grades will be available for families who wish to continue remote learning.
Cleaning, disinfecting and ventilation plan:
• Each classroom, restroom, hallway and all touch points will be cleaned and sanitized per CDC requirements throughout the course of the school day.
• Only touchless water fill stations will be available.
• Hand sanitizer stations will be installed throughout buildings.
• Custodial staff will consult with McClure Company and Johnson Control regarding HVAC capabilities.
Social distancing and other protocols plan:
• Gov. Tom Wolf’s July 1 order requiring universal face coverings will be followed.
• Students and staff will wear face coverings across all settings.
• Breaks will be provided throughout the day.
• Face masks and shields will be provided as needed.
• Student desks will be spaced to the extent possible.
• Desks will be arranged to face the same direction.
• Barriers will be available in classrooms for small group work.
• Multiple entrances will be used when available.
• Movement throughout buildings will be limited to only when necessary.
• Elementary students will eat lunch in classrooms.
• Middle and high school students will eat in the cafeteria separated by six feet of distance.
Transportation plan:
• Hand sanitizer will be available for students as they enter the bus.
• Face coverings will be mandatory on buses at all times.
• Students will fill the bus from back to front.
• There will be a maximum of two students per seat.
• Family members will be seated together when possible.
• Buses will be sanitized at the end of each run.
• Families will transport students when possible.
Monitoring health:
• Students, parents and employees will receive instruction and guidance for screening practices.
• Students and staff are encouraged to stay home when ill.
• Current CDC and state guidelines will be used in assessing potential cases and exposure.
• Instruction for quarantined students will move to 100% virtual learning.
• Students and staff who test positive should be evaluated and provide a return to school/work note from a medical provider.