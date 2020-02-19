A fire on the exterior of the Atlas Minerals & Chemicals plant in Longswamp Township that kept about 50 firefighters busy for several hours Monday, Feb. 17, was ruled accidental by a state police fire marshal on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The fire was the result of a malfunction of the power unit on a sulphur scrubber, a large piece of machinery that processes sulphur for industrial uses, Trooper Janssen Herb said.
The fire itself was relatively small and physical damage was minimal compared to the economic impact on the plant at 1227 Valley Road, which shut down for most of the afternoon, Herb said. He couldn’t provide a damage estimate.
Plant officials couldn’t be reached for comment, and it was unclear if the plant resumed full operations.
Fire damage was confined to some siding and a roof line adjacent to a smoke stack, Chief Jason Robinson of Topton Fire Company explained on Feb. 17.
Robinson said firefighters knew just what to do because of their familiarity with the plant and its managers. Plant officials give local firefighters a tour of the facility at least every two years so they are familiar with areas that handle nontoxic and potentially toxic materials, and how they should be approached in the event of a fire or other emergency.
Robinson said the malfunction Feb. 17 happened in a part of the plant where nontoxic processes take place. No evacuation of the plant was needed.
Though there were no injuries and danger to the general public, Robinson said firefighters remained at the scene from the first call for help around 12:15 p.m. until they cleared the scene around 5:30 p.m.
Due to the nature of the call, Robinson said he asked for a decontamination unit from Lehigh County Public Safety Special Operations, an advanced life support unit that specializes in hazardous materials calls.
Founded in New Jersey 1892, Atlas produces a variety of sealants, compounds and plastics. The company moved to Berks County in 1917.