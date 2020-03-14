Tempers flared once again on March 12 over the Northern Berks Regional Police when a Maidencreek Township supervisor called for the removal of fellow Supervisor Heidi Fiedler from the police commission.
It was a fairly routine night at the Maidencreek supervisors meeting until the topic of the police arose on the township manager’s agenda, about 45 minutes into the meeting.
That’s when Fiedler stood up and said she wanted to read a public statement.
During her lengthy statement, she listed problems the commission has faced, including dealing with two federal lawsuits, two unfair labor practice complaints and 14 grievances filed by police officers against Police Chief Brian Horner.
“We spent an unprecedented $120,000 on legal fees in 2019, and many of the issues could have been resolved without litigation or grievance,” Fiedler said. “And we are on track to spend that amount in 2020.”
Fielder said she believes Maidencreek is not fairly represented, since all important decisions are decided by a 2-1 vote, with the other two members of the commission opposing her.
“It’s unfair to expect the taxpayers to shoulder the burden and yet get shut out,” she said.
Fiedler said she refused to vote for a 2020 budget — the only issue that requires a unanimous vote — because she believes a proposed 19% increase of $500,000 in the spending plan will unfairly hurt Maidencreek Township taxpayers. Maidencreek shoulders 47.5% of the budget, with Ontelaunee Township contributing 33% and Leesport paying 19.5%.
Fiedler said she was calling on all three municipalities to reopen the commission’s charter to require all votes on contracts, employment decisions, discipline and finances be a unanimous vote.
At that point, Supervisor David Franke made a motion to remove Fiedler from the commission.
“I have been at many meetings and I don’t think the resolve is there,” Franke said. “We can’t do anything right now to resolve police issues without removing the volatile source within. I wish it didn’t have to come to this, but the commission meetings have become a comical act.”
Fiedler blasts back
“I am highly disappointed,” Fiedler blasted back at Franke. “You saw people attack me personally. There is clearly a problem with the management and to blame me is truly disingenuous.”
The matter was placed before Supervisor Claude Beaver to second the motion, but he instead requested the opportunity to speak with the solicitor in a closed-door executive session.
Ninety minutes later the supervisors returned to public, and Franke said he had to withdraw his motion, but on the advice of Solicitor Eugene Orlando, could not explain why at this time.
That led to further public comment, during which two Maidencreek Township residents, Eric Bauman and Donna Culp, called on Fiedler to resign.
“I saw conduct unbecoming for a supervisor,” Culp said. “I want Heidi to step down, as I have never seen such disrespect caused by her wanting to be in control.”
Bauman said he hopes supervisors are prepared to explain to the residents why Ontelaunee and Leesport will end up forming their own police department.
Retired police Sgt. David Reichlein, who has publicly spoken against Horner at police commission meetings, defended Fiedler.
“The men on the police department protect your life, liberty and pursuit of happiness and they do that 24/7, 365 days a year,” Reichlein said. “But who protects the rank and files’ rights? I contend that is Heidi. She may be flawed, but Heidi is the woman for the job to protect the men’s rights.”
Gary Hadden, Ontelaunee supervisor and commission Chairman, was also in attendance, but abruptly left the meeting in anger when Franke announced he was withdrawing his motion.
Horner had the last word before adjournment.
“When Fiedler started as a commissioner she had an agenda, and it was clearly against me with her false accusations,” Horner said. “I’m sorry, but I am not going to tolerate it. I have done what I could to move things forward in this department and I will continue to give 100 percent.”
Fiedler contends Horner has been in opposition to her ever since she voted against his new contract last June.