Nov. 29
Pioneer Grange, Topton order deadline: Ham & Cheese or Turkey & Cheese Sandwich Sale, $3.50. Pickup is Dec. 7 at the Grange Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Nov. 29
Pet Supply Drive-Thru Donation: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at New Jerusalem Zion Church in Lenhartsville. Hosted by Girl Scout Daisy troops from Greenwich and Kutztown Elementary Schools. Collected items will be donated to The Sanctuary at Haafsville and Logan's Heroes Animal Rescue. The girls have been working on their 5 Flowers, 4 Stories, and 3 Cheers for Animals Journey badge learning how to care for animals by talking to animal experts from veterinarians to zookeepers to local farmers. They have shared their knowledge with friends and family and are now looking to help animals with their Pet Supply Drive-Thru Donation. Not accepted are pillows, soft toys and anything with stuffing.
Nov. 30
Berks Photographic Society program: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Valerie Hoffman presents "Beauty in the Broken." To become a member, visit https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Dec. 1
Cookie Sale Order Deadline: New Jerusalem Zion UCC annual cookie sale, 1456 Krumsville Rd., Lenhartsville (across from Greenwich Elementary School, Route 737). Deadline for orders is Dec. 1. Go to https://www.njzucc.org/ or Facebook https://facebook.com/pg/njzucc for varieties available and more details. To place orders, email sld9651@gmail.com or call 484-781-3012. Pickup is Dec. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Dec. 2
Ask the Doctor about COVID-19: Keystone Villa Douglassville's free online presentation of Ask the Doc at noon. Dr. Robert Pearlstein, a geriatric physician affiliated with Suburban Geriatrics, shares the latest information to help protect yourself and others against COVID-19 and answer questions. This presentation is not intended for individual diagnosis. If experiencing a medical emergency, consult your health care provider. RSVP to receive Zoom link and send questions in advance to Ann Carr at acarr@keystonevilla.com or call 610-385-2030.
Dec. 5
Santa Secret Shoppe: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Renninger’s Kutztown Market. A pop-up show in the White room at the market presented by the Reading-Berks Guild of Craftsmen. Free admission to shop.
Dec. 6
Leesport Area Historical Society Museum Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. at 128 Main St., Leesport. See a school room circa 1940s and an original Quaker Marriage Certificate from Maidencreek Meeting House from the 1700s.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance